PTI to organize programmes on 'Sindhi Cultural Day' under SOPs

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and Head of Sindh Baitul Mal, Hunaid Lakhani on Saturday said that the PTI would organize various programmes on the occasion of 'Sindhi Cultural Day' under the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) across Sindh.

He said, 'The Culture and Civilization of Sindh is known to be centuries-old.' He said that the PTI would celebrate 6th December with traditional enthusiasm and fervour.

Hunaid said that they would organize different events in Karachi and other districts of the province.

The PTI leader said that the day of culture was the day of happiness. He urged the people to celebrate the day with SOPs.