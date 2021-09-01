PTI to sweep next general elections on basis of performance: KP CM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Wednesday said that those political parties rejected in last general elections were once again talking about toppling the PTI government.

Addressing a public gathering in Swat,he said that PTI had strong roots among masses and would once again sweep elections 2023 on the basis of its performance. He said that opposition parties would never succeed in their nefarious designs.

He said that the PTI government had successfully launched various welfare and development projects including the accomplishment of the FATA merger plan.

He said that rulers of the past government preferred to mint money instead of concentrating on the masses' welfare.

He said that it was the only PTI government which was focusing on equal development of all districts contrary to past practices in which the chief minister preferred his own district only.

He said that it was only Prime Minister Imran Khan who was elected Chief Minister from Malakand in the history of the province and people of the area were obliged.

He said that the Prime Minister of the country first presented his performance before the people, adding that according to a survey by a private tv channel, peoples' satisfaction over the performance of the government had increased from 40 to 60 percent.

The Chief Minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan's stance on the Afghanistan issue had come true who from the day first advocated to resolve the through dialogue process.

He announced that a project worth Rs12 billion had been approved to overcome drinking water shortage in Mangora city adding it would meet water requirements for the next 50 years.