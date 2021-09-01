UrduPoint.com

PTI To Sweep Next General Elections On Basis Of Performance: KP CM

Sumaira FH 52 seconds ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 05:10 PM

PTI to sweep next general elections on basis of performance: KP CM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Wednesday said that those political parties rejected in last general elections were once again talking about toppling the PTI government.

Addressing a public gathering in Swat,he said that PTI had strong roots among masses and would once again sweep elections 2023 on the basis of its performance. He said that opposition parties would never succeed in their nefarious designs.

He said that the PTI government had successfully launched various welfare and development projects including the accomplishment of the FATA merger plan.

He said that rulers of the past government preferred to mint money instead of concentrating on the masses' welfare.

He said that it was the only PTI government which was focusing on equal development of all districts contrary to past practices in which the chief minister preferred his own district only.

He said that it was only Prime Minister Imran Khan who was elected Chief Minister from Malakand in the history of the province and people of the area were obliged.

He said that the Prime Minister of the country first presented his performance before the people, adding that according to a survey by a private tv channel, peoples' satisfaction over the performance of the government had increased from 40 to 60 percent.

The Chief Minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan's stance on the Afghanistan issue had come true who from the day first advocated to resolve the through dialogue process.

He announced that a project worth Rs12 billion had been approved to overcome drinking water shortage in Mangora city adding it would meet water requirements for the next 50 years.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Afghanistan Shortage Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa FATA Water Swat Private TV Channel Malakand Money All From Government Billion Opposition

Recent Stories

Afghans rush for border after Kabul airport closur ..

Afghans rush for border after Kabul airport closure

1 minute ago
 US Agriculture Counselor visits UVAS, desires expa ..

US Agriculture Counselor visits UVAS, desires expanding collaboration

7 minutes ago
 Registration opens for second DXB Snow Run, which ..

Registration opens for second DXB Snow Run, which takes place on Sept 17 in Ski ..

11 minutes ago
 Emirates to receive final A380 in November

Emirates to receive final A380 in November

11 minutes ago
 I Am The Change Awards 2021 â€“ Celebrating the Ch ..

I Am The Change Awards 2021 â€“ Celebrating the Change Makers Amidst COVID-19

15 minutes ago
 KP sets up another Zamung Kor for orphan, deservin ..

KP sets up another Zamung Kor for orphan, deserving children

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.