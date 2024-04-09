Open Menu

PTI Treading On Path Of Chaos, Destruction, Alleges Khawaja Asif

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 09, 2024 | 03:10 PM

PTI treading on path of chaos, destruction, alleges Khawaja Asif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Tuesday alleged that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was treading on the path of chaos and destruction by inciting the politics of denial, violence and hatred.

While talking to media outside the Parliament House, the Defence Minister expressed his stance on the Sunni Tehreek-PTI led Opposition in the Senate to boycott the Chairman and Deputy Chairman Senate elections.

Khawaja Asif said the decisions of the majority could not be rejected as in order continuation of the democratic system, no one's decisions could be imposed on the other.

He said that there should be a dialogue and reconciliation between the political parties and opponents to resolve issues instead of contestation.

"The PTI wanted to take the path of confrontation and we will not be an accomplice in chaos and violence. If the Opposition wants to make decisions, do it for the interest of democracy, country and the common man," the minister said.

"Will not support decisions made by one person or others for personal interest as unilateral decisions cannot be imposed on us," he added.

