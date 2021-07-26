UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Triumph In AJK Elections, Verdict In Support Of PM Imran Khan: Sabeen Gull Khan

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 05:00 PM

PTI triumph in AJK elections, verdict in support of PM Imran Khan: Sabeen Gull Khan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) in Punjab Sabeen Gull Khan Monday said the victory posted by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) elections was a verdict by Kashmiri people in support of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Talking to APP, the Punjab legislator said that PTI has won the Kashmir elections defeating the so called champions of Kashmir cause and was in a position to form government in AJK.

She said that Kashmiri people have announced their verdict in support of PM Imran Khan that showed their belief in the PM as a genuine and sincere leader who strongly advocated the Kashmir cause at all international fora.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Punjab Provincial Assembly Azad Jammu And Kashmir All Government

Recent Stories

Sheikh Rashid asks foreigners living illegally to ..

11 minutes ago

Empowering Pakistani brothers makes my life meanin ..

7 minutes ago

US, Several Other Countries Condemn Arrests of Pro ..

7 minutes ago

833,767 people vaccinated against corona in Faisal ..

7 minutes ago

Over 1.55 bln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administe ..

7 minutes ago

Almost 60% of French Receive First Shot of COVID-1 ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.