PTI triumph in AJK elections, verdict in support of PM Imran Khan: Sabeen Gull Khan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) in Punjab Sabeen Gull Khan Monday said the victory posted by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) elections was a verdict by Kashmiri people in support of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Talking to APP, the Punjab legislator said that PTI has won the Kashmir elections defeating the so called champions of Kashmir cause and was in a position to form government in AJK.

She said that Kashmiri people have announced their verdict in support of PM Imran Khan that showed their belief in the PM as a genuine and sincere leader who strongly advocated the Kashmir cause at all international fora.