PTI using women to cover-up its violence, attacks: Talal Chaudhry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Former State Minister/Central Leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Muhammad Talal Chaudhry on Wednesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) used women to cover up its violence and attacks on sensitive military installations on 9th May and in this connection, a misleading propaganda was promoted to hide its misdeed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :Former State Minister/Central Leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Muhammad Talal Chaudhry on Wednesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) used women to cover up its violence and attacks on sensitive military installations on 9th May and in this connection, a misleading propaganda was promoted to hide its misdeed.

Addressing a press conference at his residence here, he said that 9th May was not an incident but it was a calculated activity which was conceived, designed and implemented in a planned manner.

He said that the PTI continued its legacy of hate and in this incident once again the element of hate was used. The people were trained and deputed on a special mission with specific direction to hit the selected targets. Now a conspiracy was hatched to win sympathy of the masses through a bogus propaganda of torturing females only for harassing the institution which were investigating their crimes, he added.

He said that PTI was projecting only one-side of the picture without mentioning crimes of the females against the state. A woman would be arrested if she was involved in explosion and other violent activities, he added.

He said that it was crystal clear that Imran Khan himself planned and executed the incident of 9th May because he was the only beneficiary of this drama. If he was not prosecuted, it would be sheer injustice with the people who were used in this mayhem, he added.

Talal Chaudhry said that Imran Khan clearly confessed in an interview with BBC that the incident of 9th May was an instant reaction of PTI leaders and workers and he was quite innocent and unaware of it. First he (Imran Khan) destroyed life of innocent workers by using them for mayhem of 9th May and now he was isolating them only to save his own skin.

He said that the people arrested in the incident of 9th May were clearly stating that how they were kept in Zaman Park and how they were trained to put public property on fire.

He said that leadership of PTI was addressing a series of press conferences to disassociating themselves from the party. Some of them might be reacting according to their conscience but many of them were trying to cover up their misdeeds and involvement in the incident of 9th May.

However, they should be clear that they would not be spared by mere addressing press conference and announcing their disassociation with PTI if they were involved in any crime, he added.

He said that the government was very clear that crystal clear investigation would be conducted and no innocent persons would be punished while no one involved in criminal activities would be spared.

Responding to a question, he said that there was no room for the PTI-deserters in PML-N. However other parties may accept them to increase their strength.

He said, "We have decided to weed out violence from the politics to ensure peaceful elections." Otherwise, the criminal mentality would create mess and might resort to similar criminal activities during upcoming elections.

He said that the politics should be free from violence and no violent element should be allowed to do politics.

He said that PML-N's narrative that supporters of PTI were present in the institutions and they might create mess and complicate the situation and this apprehension was now proved 100 percent true with every passing day.

He said that the parliament must insist on its authority to legislate and implement the law and if it could not do so, it should close down its business.

He alleged that western lobby was fully supporting Imran Khan. They promoted him in Pakistan to gain their own vested interests.

Talal Chaudhry said that cases of violence could be decided within days not months and the trials of arsonists must be completed as early as possible so that fair and violence-free elections could be held.

He said that the parliament had decided that the elections could be held in October and November and 'we are committed to following decision of the parliament instead of toeing the policy of Imran Khan'.

Responding to yet another query, he said that Nawaz Sharif would return very soon and lead the PML-N's election campaign. When Nawaz Sharif would board on the plane, it would be evidence that the elections date had been decided, he added.