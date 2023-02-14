PTI workers join JUI-F

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :PTI workers of Mashoggar, Village Council Zagali announced to quit their party and join JUI(F).

In a press release issued here on Tuesday, it has been said that in this regard, a public meeting of JUI(F) workers was held at NA-29 Peshawar under the chairmanship of former MNA Nasir Khan Musazai.

Besides, Haji Sighatullah, ameer of the provincial assembly constituency PK-74, Qaiser Khan and general secretary, Qari Fayyaz, and other office bearers of JUI were also present on the occasion.

During the public meeting, Haji Gul Jamal and Haji Daud of PTI quit their party and joined JUI-F.