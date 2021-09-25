PTI Youth Wing to hold grand convention within a week

A meeting was held in the office of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Youth Wing District Bajaur District President Muhammad Ayub Khan and discuss in detail holding of a grand youth convention within a week time

BAJAUR, Sept. 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2021 ) ::A meeting was held in the office of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Youth Wing District Bajaur District President Muhammad Ayub Khan and discuss in detail holding of a grand youth convention within a week time.

The decision in this connection was taken in a meeting with District President Muhammad Ayub Khan in the chair.

Vice President of Malakand Region Shafiullah attended the meeting on a special invitation. Apart from the district cabinet, newly elected cabinet members of all tehsils also attended the meeting. Muhammad Ayub Khan and all other members congratulated the newly elected members of all Tehsils. President Youth Wing President Muhammad Ayub Khan issued special instructions to the presidents and general secretaries of all tehsils about the holding of a grand youth convention.