PTI's Another U-turn: Over 40 Lawmakers Want To Withdraw Resignations From National Assembly

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 23, 2023 | 02:12 PM

PTI's another U-turn: Over 40 lawmakers want to withdraw resignations from National Assembly

PTI Secretary-General Asad Umar says the remaining 44 MNAs of the party, whose resignations were yet to be accepted,decided to take back their decision of leaving the assembly.

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 23rd, 2023) Over 40 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers decided on Monday to withdraw their resignations from the National Assembly on the instructions of party chief Imran Khan.

Taking to Twitter, PTI Secretary-General Asad Umar said that the remaining 44 MNAs of the party, whose resignations were yet to be accepted,decided to take back their decision of leaving the assembly.

He said, "An email has been sent to the speaker," said the PTI leader while sharing the Names of the MNAs that have withdrawn their resignations.

PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry also said that 45 lawmakers decided to withdraw their resignations so that the party could take the posts of the leader of the opposition and parliamentary party leader.

Fawad said the PTI decided to take back the resignations so they could get rid of the "fake" opposition leader and to prevent the "lotay (turncoats)" from voting in favour of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the vote of confidence.

Interestingly, the number of lawmakers mentioned by Umar and Chaudhry differed from each other.

The PTI lawmakers had submitted their resignations en masse after the Imran Khan-led government was ousted via a no-confidence motion in April of last year.

The PTI had claimed resignations were accepted by former deputy speaker Qasim Suri in absence of the speaker after Asad Qaiser's resignation.

Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf had stalled the process of accepting resignations saying that the remaining lawmakers would be summoned individually for verification.

However, contrary to his claims he quickened the process once PTI, earlier this month, announced its return to the assembly and lead the PM to the vote of confidence.

