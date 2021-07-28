UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI's Baryar Close To Victory In Sialkot By-poll: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 10:30 PM

PTI's Baryar close to victory in Sialkot by-poll: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain quoting media reports said that the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Ahsan Saleem Baryar was close to victory in Sialkot by-election, (PP-38, Sialkot-IV)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain quoting media reports said that the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Ahsan Saleem Baryar was close to victory in Sialkot by-election, (PP-38, Sialkot-IV).

In a tweet, he said this confidence of the people was a sign of the success of Prime Minister Imran Khan's political vision.

He confidently said that the ruling PTI would continue its efforts to constitute a new system in the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Sialkot Media PP-38

Recent Stories

EU Counts on Baghdad in Addressing Irregular Migra ..

8 minutes ago

Flooding Kills Two in Pakistan's Islamabad - Repor ..

8 minutes ago

Torrential rains play havoc in various parts of AJ ..

21 minutes ago

Five ANA soldiers returned to Afghanistan after du ..

21 minutes ago

Death toll rises to 10 in transformer blast

21 minutes ago

Gunmen kill personnel of Levies Force in Khuzdar

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.