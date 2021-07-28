PTI's Baryar Close To Victory In Sialkot By-poll: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain
Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 10:30 PM
Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain quoting media reports said that the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Ahsan Saleem Baryar was close to victory in Sialkot by-election, (PP-38, Sialkot-IV)
In a tweet, he said this confidence of the people was a sign of the success of Prime Minister Imran Khan's political vision.
He confidently said that the ruling PTI would continue its efforts to constitute a new system in the country.