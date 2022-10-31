UrduPoint.com

PTI's Demands Illegal, Cannot Be Fulfilled: Rana Ihsaan

Umer Jamshaid Published October 31, 2022 | 10:51 PM

PTI's demands illegal, cannot be fulfilled: Rana Ihsaan

Coordinator to Prime Minster on Commerce and Industry Rana Ihsaan Afzal Khan on Monday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had been making illegal demands that could not be fulfilled at any cost

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2022 ) :Coordinator to Prime Minster on Commerce and Industry Rana Ihsaan Afzal Khan on Monday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had been making illegal demands that could not be fulfilled at any cost.

The chief election commissioner was appointed on merit and had been fulfilling his constitutional duties, but it was not acceptable for PTI chairman, he said while talking to a private news channel.

"Imran khan's struggles did not aim at strengthening the democracy in the country but to get his illegal and unconstitutional demands fulfilled," Rana Ihsaan said.

The demand of Imran Khan for early election did not made any sense, he said, adding that the coalition government would conduct free and fair elections in October next year after completing its tenure.

The coordinator said the government had chalked out a preventive plan to defend the parliament from any untoward incident that might happen in wake of the PTI's long march.

Rana said the audio leaks had exposed the hypocrisy of Imran Khan.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Imran Khan Chief Election Commissioner Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Parliament Democracy Long March Afzal Khan October Commerce From Government Industry Merit Packaging Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

AJK President seeks Kashmiri expatriates' vibrant ..

AJK President seeks Kashmiri expatriates' vibrant role to resolve Kashmir disput ..

16 seconds ago
 Police arrests suspected outlaw in encounter

Police arrests suspected outlaw in encounter

17 seconds ago
 Lahore High Court issues notice to Election Commis ..

Lahore High Court issues notice to Election Commission of Pakistan

20 seconds ago
 Security apparatus mobilized in Capital ahead of l ..

Security apparatus mobilized in Capital ahead of long march

21 seconds ago
 Over 50% of Germans Believe Scholz Failing as Chan ..

Over 50% of Germans Believe Scholz Failing as Chancellor - Poll

27 minutes ago
 Injured France midfielder Pogba out of World Cup: ..

Injured France midfielder Pogba out of World Cup: agent

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.