ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2022 ) :Coordinator to Prime Minster on Commerce and Industry Rana Ihsaan Afzal Khan on Monday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had been making illegal demands that could not be fulfilled at any cost.

The chief election commissioner was appointed on merit and had been fulfilling his constitutional duties, but it was not acceptable for PTI chairman, he said while talking to a private news channel.

"Imran khan's struggles did not aim at strengthening the democracy in the country but to get his illegal and unconstitutional demands fulfilled," Rana Ihsaan said.

The demand of Imran Khan for early election did not made any sense, he said, adding that the coalition government would conduct free and fair elections in October next year after completing its tenure.

The coordinator said the government had chalked out a preventive plan to defend the parliament from any untoward incident that might happen in wake of the PTI's long march.

Rana said the audio leaks had exposed the hypocrisy of Imran Khan.