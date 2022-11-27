UrduPoint.com

PTI's Plan To Exert Pressure "miserably Failed": Rana Sana Ullah

Faizan Hashmi Published November 27, 2022 | 12:23 AM

Interior Minister Rana Sana Ullah Khan on Saturday said that "Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's plan to blackmail and pressurize the government has failed miserably" as Imran could not gather a reasonable number of people to march towards Islamabad

Talking to a private news channel, the interior minister said Imran Khan's decision to resign from provincial assemblies was merely an attempt of "face saving".

"Imran will take the U-turn from his today's announcement very soon," he predicted.

Sharing his views, Rana Sana Ullah held that in the PTI's march, the participants were not more than 15,000 to 16,000, adding the PTI leadership opted to cancel the sit-in plan because the people turnout was low in Rawalpindi's rally of PTI, held on Saturday.

Interior Minister Rana Sana Ullah said that it was not possible for the PTI to dissolve provincial assemblies including ones in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, saying no-trust motion can be moved at any time.

