PTI’s protest politics ‘collapsed’, claims PML-N’s Siddiqui

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senate Parliamentary Leader Senator Irfan Siddiqui has sharply criticized Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), saying its failed strategies have reduced its political movement to a mere one-day protest a reflection of its strategic collapse and left it with nothing but a “card of failure.”

He suggested that PTI’s leadership has exhausted its political options and now relies on symbolic gestures rather than substantive engagement.

Senator Siddiqui claimed that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has “dug his own grave” and now cannot escape the consequences of his actions.

“The PTI movement has been reduced to a single-day protest — a reflection of its strategic collapse,” Siddiqui said. “They are left with nothing but the rhetoric of failure.”

Senator Irfan Siddiqui said the government is open to dialogue, but Imran Khan seeks talks only with those unwilling to engage with PTI.

Speaking on a private tv channel, he remarked that while PTI has a past and a present, it no longer has a political future, adding that the public has grown weary of its narrative.

Recent revelations surrounding the visa applications of Salman and Qasim—sons of PTI founder Imran Khan—suggest that they do not identify as Pakistani citizens, raising questions about their legal status and political intentions.

Commenting on the recent All Parties Conference (APC) declaration, Senator Irfan Siddiqui said the document was steeped in hostility toward Pakistan’s security forces and conspicuously sympathetic to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

“It’s shameful,” he remarked, “that the declaration failed to acknowledge Pakistan’s monumental victory in the Ma’arka-e-Haq — the Battle of Truth — following the recent conflict with India.”

Senator Irfan Siddiqui emphasized that Pakistan’s recent gains—whether political, economic, or diplomatic—are not the product of any single individual’s efforts. “These achievements reflect the collective strategy, resilience, and hard work of our national institutions and leadership,” he stated.

Responding to questions about the sentencing of PTI leaders and workers involved in the May 9, 2023 riots, Siddiqui drew a sharp comparison with the UK. “In Britain, rioters were sentenced within two weeks. Here in Pakistan, it has taken over two years for the judicial process to begin delivering verdicts,” he noted.

Senator Siddiqui dismissed claims of a political crisis in the country, describing them as perceptions rooted in personal ego and bitterness among a few individuals. He asserted that the state machinery remains fully operational, institutions are functioning effectively, and Pakistan continues to make economic progress.

He cited the recent visit of Iranian President Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian as a testament to Pakistan’s constructive diplomatic role in the Iran-Israel conflict. Senator Siddiqui emphasized that Pakistan’s engagement has helped promote regional stability and peace.