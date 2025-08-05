Open Menu

Tarar Calls August 5 'Darkest Day' In History

Faizan Hashmi Published August 05, 2025 | 12:40 AM

Tarar calls August 5 'Darkest Day' in history

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Monday termed August 5 as the "darkest day" in history, while strongly condemning India's illegal action of stripping Kashmir of its special status on the same day in 2019.

In a video statement, the minister said that the August 5 is observed as 'Youm-e-Istehsal' globally to condemn the revocation of fundamental rights for Kashmiris by the Indian government.

He said India took this draconian move to further strengthen its illegal occupation and hide its oppression of the people of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Reaffirming Pakistan's steadfast commitment, Tarar stated that every Pakistani citizen stands with their Kashmiri brethren like a solid wall.

He stressed that the people of Jammu and Kashmir deserve their right to self-determination, in line with United Nations resolutions.

The minister added that the Indian government has been thoroughly exposed for its brutalities and its illegal hold over the region.

"The entire world has witnessed India's human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir," he said.

In his statement, Tarar also underscored the deep connection between Pakistan and Kashmir, declaring that "every citizen of Pakistan considers Kashmir their jugular vein."

Tarar reiterated Pakistan's solidarity with the Kashmiri people and expressed the hope that India's usurping action would be reversed, and Kashmiris would eventually gain their rights.

Recent Stories

Storm Floris causes power cuts, travel disruption ..

Storm Floris causes power cuts, travel disruption in UK

7 hours ago
 94 martyrs, 439 wounded in Gaza in 24 Hours

94 martyrs, 439 wounded in Gaza in 24 Hours

8 hours ago
 11 countries announce participation in Special Oly ..

11 countries announce participation in Special Olympics MENA Regional Equestrian ..

9 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives Deputy Prime Minister, ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Deputy Prime Minister, FM of Moldova

9 hours ago
 UAE President confers First-Class Order of Zayed I ..

UAE President confers First-Class Order of Zayed II on US Ambassador

9 hours ago
 IHC reports AED54.7 bn revenue; AED10.8 bn net pro ..

IHC reports AED54.7 bn revenue; AED10.8 bn net profit in H1/25

9 hours ago
Kashmir issue central to dialogue with India, Says ..

Kashmir issue central to dialogue with India, Says UN Envoy

9 hours ago
 CTP organises candlelight vigil to honour fallen h ..

CTP organises candlelight vigil to honour fallen heroes at Liberty Chowk

10 hours ago
 2116 criminals arrested during July

2116 criminals arrested during July

10 hours ago
 PTI divides, confused over launching protest demon ..

PTI divides, confused over launching protest demonstration: Talal Ch

10 hours ago
 Over 2,000 events being organized across Sindh to ..

Over 2,000 events being organized across Sindh to mark "Ma'arka e Haq' celebrati ..

10 hours ago
 HU unfurls national flags, kicks off week long fes ..

HU unfurls national flags, kicks off week long festivities

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan