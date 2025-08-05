Tarar Calls August 5 'Darkest Day' In History
Faizan Hashmi Published August 05, 2025 | 12:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Monday termed August 5 as the "darkest day" in history, while strongly condemning India's illegal action of stripping Kashmir of its special status on the same day in 2019.
In a video statement, the minister said that the August 5 is observed as 'Youm-e-Istehsal' globally to condemn the revocation of fundamental rights for Kashmiris by the Indian government.
He said India took this draconian move to further strengthen its illegal occupation and hide its oppression of the people of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).
Reaffirming Pakistan's steadfast commitment, Tarar stated that every Pakistani citizen stands with their Kashmiri brethren like a solid wall.
He stressed that the people of Jammu and Kashmir deserve their right to self-determination, in line with United Nations resolutions.
The minister added that the Indian government has been thoroughly exposed for its brutalities and its illegal hold over the region.
"The entire world has witnessed India's human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir," he said.
In his statement, Tarar also underscored the deep connection between Pakistan and Kashmir, declaring that "every citizen of Pakistan considers Kashmir their jugular vein."
Tarar reiterated Pakistan's solidarity with the Kashmiri people and expressed the hope that India's usurping action would be reversed, and Kashmiris would eventually gain their rights.
