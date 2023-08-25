Open Menu

PTV To Air News, Programmes In Khowar Language

Sumaira FH Published August 25, 2023 | 08:17 PM

General Manager (GM) Pakistan Television Aurangzeb Afridi on Friday said apart from news in PTV National Peshawar, the television will also start telecasting programmes in the Khowar language soon

He said that besides Chitral and Gilgit-Baltistan, there are people who speak and understand Khowar in Central Asia and telecasting programmes in the language will promote the culture of those people.

He was talking to the Coordinator of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Sartaj Ahmed Khan, who called on him along with eminent businessman Haji Mehboob Azam regarding programmes in Khowar language.

They thanked Federal Minister for Information & Broadcasting, Ghulam Murtaza Solangi, Managing Director (MD) PTV for meeting the standing demand of giving space to the Khowar language in the television programmes.

Coordinator FPCCI, Sartaj Ahmed Khan said that Chitral has a unique place in terms of its unique culture, literature and beauty, which has not been explored yet by anyone, now The business community along with PTV will jointly work for its exploration.

On the occasion, Haji Mehboob Azam also assured to play his full role in the promotion of Khowar language.

