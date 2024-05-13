2 Women Killed In Road Accidents
Faizan Hashmi Published May 13, 2024 | 07:31 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) Two women were killed in different road accidents in Faisalabad during the past 12 hours.
A Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Tuesday that a speeding car lost control at Chak Jhumra Expressway and fell down from the road near Sikandar Pur Old Bridge.
As a result, Rameen (25) daughter of Touqeer of Amir Town Gattwala received serious injuries and died on the spot. Similarly, a 40-year-old woman Sumaira wife of Malangi of Usman Town was killed after receiving serious injuries when a speeding trailer hit a motorcycle near Lorry Adda Faisalabad.
The Rescue 1122 handed over the bodies to police.
