Open Menu

2 Women Killed In Road Accidents

Faizan Hashmi Published May 13, 2024 | 07:31 PM

2 women killed in road accidents

Two women were killed in different road accidents in Faisalabad during the past 12 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) Two women were killed in different road accidents in Faisalabad during the past 12 hours.

A Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Tuesday that a speeding car lost control at Chak Jhumra Expressway and fell down from the road near Sikandar Pur Old Bridge.

As a result, Rameen (25) daughter of Touqeer of Amir Town Gattwala received serious injuries and died on the spot. Similarly, a 40-year-old woman Sumaira wife of Malangi of Usman Town was killed after receiving serious injuries when a speeding trailer hit a motorcycle near Lorry Adda Faisalabad.

The Rescue 1122 handed over the bodies to police.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police Road Car Died Wife Rescue 1122 Women From

Recent Stories

IESCO issues power suspension programme

IESCO issues power suspension programme

5 minutes ago
 Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah grieves o ..

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah grieves over loss of lives in accident ..

35 seconds ago
 CDA to establish Water and Sanitation Agency in Is ..

CDA to establish Water and Sanitation Agency in Islamabad

37 seconds ago
 PTA-GSMA training workshop held on “Evolution of ..

PTA-GSMA training workshop held on “Evolution of Radio Access Networks: Disagg ..

41 seconds ago
 PCJCCI, FTO hold awareness session on redress of t ..

PCJCCI, FTO hold awareness session on redress of taxpayers complaints

42 seconds ago
 Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issues ..

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issues shutdown program

7 minutes ago
Youth electrocuted at bus stand

Youth electrocuted at bus stand

7 minutes ago
 China looks forward to Palestine becoming full UN ..

China looks forward to Palestine becoming full UN member

12 minutes ago
 Heat stroke units setup at LU Hospital

Heat stroke units setup at LU Hospital

12 minutes ago
 Two-day ‘Pakistan Literature Festival’ from M ..

Two-day ‘Pakistan Literature Festival’ from May 15

12 minutes ago
 Hot, dry weather forecast for Sindh

Hot, dry weather forecast for Sindh

28 minutes ago
 NA constitutes Special Committee on Gender Mainstr ..

NA constitutes Special Committee on Gender Mainstreaming

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan