Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Grieves Over Loss Of Lives In Accident Near Matiari

Sumaira FH Published May 13, 2024 | 07:31 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in a road accident on the national highway near Matiari.

He said, ' I am deeply saddened and sorry for the loss of human lives.

The Chief Minister directed the Hyderabad Commissioner to provide the best medical treatment to the injured persons.

He also sought a detailed report from the Hyderabad Commissioner regarding the passenger bus and trailer accident.

The passenger bus was going from Och Sharif to Karachi when the accident took place.

