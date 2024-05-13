Open Menu

Youth Electrocuted At Bus Stand

Umer Jamshaid Published May 13, 2024 | 07:25 PM

Youth electrocuted at bus stand

A youth was electrocuted at bus stand Khannuana in the area of Sadar police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) A youth was electrocuted at bus stand Khannuana in the area of Sadar police station.

A Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Tuesday that 22-year-old Mehboob Asad Khan of Chowk Munda Muzaffar Garh wanted to use the wash room at Khannuana Lorry Adda.

When he touched the door of the bath room, he reportedly received an electric shock and died on the spot. The body was handed over to his relatives for burial after completing formalities while the police were investigating the incident, he added.

