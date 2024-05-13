PCJCCI, FTO hold awareness session on redress of taxpayers complaints

The Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) organized an awareness session for “Outreach programmes with respect to Role and functions of FTO (Federal Tax Ombudsman) office on account of redress of complaints of taxpayers against FBR" here at the PCJCCI Secretariat on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) The Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) organized an awareness session for “Outreach programmes with respect to Role and functions of FTO (Federal Tax Ombudsman) office on account of redress of complaints of taxpayers against FBR" here at the PCJCCI Secretariat on Monday.

The speakers for the event were Dr. Ahmed Shahab, Advisor, Adeela Rehman, Advisor FTO and Nazim Raza, Director FTO. The session was attracted by huge interest from diverse stakeholders comprising representation from companies and young entrepreneurs.

Adeela Rehman, Advisor FTO, briefed that Federal Tax Ombudsman is working tirelessly for the improvement of tax services and systems in the country. She said that the main purpose of FTO is to redress the injustice done to taxpayers by FBR, Revenue Division and Government of Pakistan. "We try our level best to deal and resolve the complaints within 45 days. Complaints of tax malfeasance are dealt through prompt, fair, impartial and independent investigation," she added.

Dr Ahmed Shahab, Advisor Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO), shared that it is the need of the hour to get the country out of this economic crisis and the business community can play a key role in this regard and to achieve this goal, we are trying to play an active role and cooperate fully with the business community.

He added that the Federal Tax Ombudsman has organized such sessions to guide the business community in all the major chambers of the country and meetings have also been held with various tax bars and SMEs to create awareness.

Col. Rana Ashraf Chairman Standing Committee on HR and Finance, PCJCCI, appreciated the efforts of FTO in creating awareness and termed it a very important initiative because a large number of people are still not fully aware of the function of the Federal Tax Ombudsman and its benefits, due to which they are facing many difficulties in solving tax related issues.

Salahuddin Hanif, Secretary General PCJCCI, thanked the participants and hoped that such innovative and informative sessions will definitely help the young entrepreneurs and business community to get an awareness and knowledge about the active working of FTO.