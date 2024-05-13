Heat stroke units setup at LU Hospital

Medical Superintendent Liaquat University Hospital Hyderabad/Jamshoro Dr Aijaz Ahmad Abbasi has said that according to the Meteorological Department, a possible heat stroke is encountered during the increase in the intensity of heat

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) Medical Superintendent Liaquat University Hospital Hyderabad/Jamshoro Dr Aijaz Ahmad Abbasi has said that according to the Meteorological Department, a possible heat stroke is encountered during the increase in the intensity of heat.

In this regard the hospital will immediately impose emergency measures and all the doctors, and para-medical staff leave will be cancelled.

He said that in view of the increase heat stroke in Hyderabad and its vicinity, we have set up air-conditioned units in University Hospital Hyderabad and Jamshoro to provide medical treatment.

Along with supplies and medicines, senior Dr Muhammad Aslam Rajput whose mobile number is 0311-3077700 for Civil Hospital Hyderabad and Dr Faheem Lashari RMO whose phone number is 0332-1318881 for Jamshoro Hospital . They have been appointed as Heat Stroke Focal Person.

So that heat stroke affected patients can get better medical aid and care. He said that after providing first aid to heat stroke affected patients in emergency department, 10 beds were established for heat stroke affected patients.

They will be transferred to the heat stroke unit where three air conditioners have been installed and more will be added if necessary, while drips in abundance will be provided to immediate medical assistance to heat stroke patients.

and any kind of negligence will not be tolerated.

MS Dr.Aijaz Ahmad Abbasi further said that heat stroke unit Ice will be arranged along with all medical and medical facilities, while showers have been installed in the bathrooms of the ward for the patients to take a bath and clothes racks have been arranged for them to wear.

The doctors who have been appointed as focal persons will keep me updated with moment-to-moment reports while I myself reach the heat stroke unit and receive medical aid and treatment through CCTV cameras,he added.

AMS General Dr Tahir Qureshi, Director ICU Dr Kashif Memon, AMS General Jamshoro Dr Munir Ahmed Sheikh, AMS General II Dr Mohammad Ali KK, ADS Dr Aftab Phal, AMS Dr Poonam Jatoi, RMO General Dr Syed Ashfaq Hussain were present in the meeting.

