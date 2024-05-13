University of Veterinary & Animal Science (UVAS) holds seminar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) Institute of Biochemistry and Biotechnology (IBBT) of the University of Veterinary & Animal Science (UVAS) Lahore arranged a day-long seminar on “Next Generation Sequencing" at Amphitheatre, Pasha Academic Block.

Principle Scientist National Institute of Biotechnology & Genetic Engineering Faisalabad Dr Muhammad Tariq was the guest speaker and he delivered a very informative lecture and gave insight to genomics and genetics to UVAS students who showed their interest in the technique.

Director IBBT Prof Dr Waseem Shehzad presented vote of thanks and he suggested that such lecture to be arranged on a monthly basis.

At the end Dr Waseem Shehzad presented shield to Dr Muhammad Tariq while a numbers of faculty members, undergraduate & postgraduate students from different departments attended the seminar.

Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) is a cutting-edge technology which helping in the diagnosis and prognosis of genetic disease.