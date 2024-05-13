IESCO issues power suspension programme

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday issued a power suspension programme for Tuesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 08:00 AM to 1:00 PM, Islamabad Circle, Lohi Bhir, Rahara Feeders, Rawalpindi City Circle, Nust Road, New Malpur, Miltabad, Ghousia Colony, E Block Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Murat, Major Riaz, Lalazar, Jhawara, Shah Jeevan, Quaid-e-Azam, Dhamyal, Lalkarti, UC Lakhan, Gulshan Saeed, Cantt, Qasim Base, Japan Road, Kahota City-II, Hanif Shaheed, Sep Abrar, Panjar, Khawaja, Nar, Fuji Foundation, Mohra Nagyal, Mehboob Shaheed, AOWHS, Wilayat Complex, X-Liar Colony, Pindi Board, Morgah, Park View, Car Chowk, Jail Park Feeder, Attock Circle, Mansar, Haji Shah, Wahadat Colony, Malhwali Feeder, Jhelum Circle, Mandi Bhalwal, Fatehpur, Sarai Alamgir, Military College, Mohalla Shaheedan, Shamsabad, Shukrila, Chapran, Captan Nisar Shaheed, Express Mangala, Madu Kalus, Scheme-I, Islampura Feeders, Chakwal Circle, Bisharat, Lawah Feeders, GSO Circle from 07:00 AM to 05:00 PM, Onaha Town-I & II, Bilalabad, Mugla Feeders and surrounding areas.