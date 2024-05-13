IESCO Issues Power Suspension Programme
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 13, 2024 | 07:27 PM
Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday issued a power suspension programme for Tuesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday issued a power suspension programme for Tuesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.
According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 08:00 AM to 1:00 PM, Islamabad Circle, Lohi Bhir, Rahara Feeders, Rawalpindi City Circle, Nust Road, New Malpur, Miltabad, Ghousia Colony, E Block Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Murat, Major Riaz, Lalazar, Jhawara, Shah Jeevan, Quaid-e-Azam, Dhamyal, Lalkarti, UC Lakhan, Gulshan Saeed, Cantt, Qasim Base, Japan Road, Kahota City-II, Hanif Shaheed, Sep Abrar, Panjar, Khawaja, Nar, Fuji Foundation, Mohra Nagyal, Mehboob Shaheed, AOWHS, Wilayat Complex, X-Liar Colony, Pindi Board, Morgah, Park View, Car Chowk, Jail Park Feeder, Attock Circle, Mansar, Haji Shah, Wahadat Colony, Malhwali Feeder, Jhelum Circle, Mandi Bhalwal, Fatehpur, Sarai Alamgir, Military College, Mohalla Shaheedan, Shamsabad, Shukrila, Chapran, Captan Nisar Shaheed, Express Mangala, Madu Kalus, Scheme-I, Islampura Feeders, Chakwal Circle, Bisharat, Lawah Feeders, GSO Circle from 07:00 AM to 05:00 PM, Onaha Town-I & II, Bilalabad, Mugla Feeders and surrounding areas.
Recent Stories
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah grieves over loss of lives in accident ..
CDA to establish Water and Sanitation Agency in Islamabad
2 women killed in road accidents
PTA-GSMA training workshop held on “Evolution of Radio Access Networks: Disagg ..
PCJCCI, FTO hold awareness session on redress of taxpayers complaints
Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issues shutdown program
Youth electrocuted at bus stand
China looks forward to Palestine becoming full UN member
Heat stroke units setup at LU Hospital
Two-day ‘Pakistan Literature Festival’ from May 15
Hot, dry weather forecast for Sindh
NA constitutes Special Committee on Gender Mainstreaming
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah grieves over loss of lives in accident near Matiari12 minutes ago
-
CDA to establish Water and Sanitation Agency in Islamabad12 minutes ago
-
2 women killed in road accidents12 minutes ago
-
PTA-GSMA training workshop held on “Evolution of Radio Access Networks: Disaggregation, Open RAN a ..12 minutes ago
-
Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issues shutdown program18 minutes ago
-
Youth electrocuted at bus stand18 minutes ago
-
Heat stroke units setup at LU Hospital23 minutes ago
-
Two-day ‘Pakistan Literature Festival’ from May 1523 minutes ago
-
NA constitutes Special Committee on Gender Mainstreaming39 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on price gouging: ICT admin arrest 20, seals unscrupulous shops39 minutes ago
-
NA Speaker announces six-member panel of chairpersons39 minutes ago
-
President for promoting business, trade ties with Bosnia & Herzegovina39 minutes ago