CDA To Establish Water And Sanitation Agency In Islamabad
Faizan Hashmi Published May 13, 2024 | 07:31 PM
The Capital Development Authority (CDA) will set up Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) in the federal capital with an aim to up-grade the existing infrastructure
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) The Capital Development Authority (CDA) will set up Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) in the Federal capital with an aim to up-grade the existing infrastructure.
The WASA, Islamabad is being established to significantly improve water supply, sewerage, and drainage facilities across the capital. In this regard the preliminary discussions are underway to start the work at earliest.
Similarly, this project would include rehabilitation and expansion of current systems, the construction and up-gradation of water treatment plants to increase sewage treatment capacity, and enhancing drainage systems.
Technical assistance and support for the project will be provided by AFD, a leading French agency specializing in development.
"The WASA Islamabad project underscores CDA's commitment to provide world-class amenities to the citizens," Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa said.
He said the initiative will address current challenges and pave the way for a more resilient and sustainable future for Islamabad.
Recent Stories
IESCO issues power suspension programme
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah grieves over loss of lives in accident ..
2 women killed in road accidents
PTA-GSMA training workshop held on “Evolution of Radio Access Networks: Disagg ..
PCJCCI, FTO hold awareness session on redress of taxpayers complaints
Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issues shutdown program
Youth electrocuted at bus stand
China looks forward to Palestine becoming full UN member
Heat stroke units setup at LU Hospital
Two-day ‘Pakistan Literature Festival’ from May 15
Hot, dry weather forecast for Sindh
NA constitutes Special Committee on Gender Mainstreaming
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IESCO issues power suspension programme17 minutes ago
-
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah grieves over loss of lives in accident near Matiari13 minutes ago
-
2 women killed in road accidents13 minutes ago
-
PTA-GSMA training workshop held on “Evolution of Radio Access Networks: Disaggregation, Open RAN a ..13 minutes ago
-
Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issues shutdown program19 minutes ago
-
Youth electrocuted at bus stand19 minutes ago
-
Heat stroke units setup at LU Hospital24 minutes ago
-
Two-day ‘Pakistan Literature Festival’ from May 1524 minutes ago
-
NA constitutes Special Committee on Gender Mainstreaming40 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on price gouging: ICT admin arrest 20, seals unscrupulous shops40 minutes ago
-
NA Speaker announces six-member panel of chairpersons40 minutes ago
-
President for promoting business, trade ties with Bosnia & Herzegovina40 minutes ago