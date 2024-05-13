CDA to establish Water and Sanitation Agency in Islamabad

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) will set up Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) in the federal capital with an aim to up-grade the existing infrastructure

The WASA, Islamabad is being established to significantly improve water supply, sewerage, and drainage facilities across the capital. In this regard the preliminary discussions are underway to start the work at earliest.

Similarly, this project would include rehabilitation and expansion of current systems, the construction and up-gradation of water treatment plants to increase sewage treatment capacity, and enhancing drainage systems.

Technical assistance and support for the project will be provided by AFD, a leading French agency specializing in development.

"The WASA Islamabad project underscores CDA's commitment to provide world-class amenities to the citizens," Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa said.

He said the initiative will address current challenges and pave the way for a more resilient and sustainable future for Islamabad.