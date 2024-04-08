PU Appoints Dr Kanwal, Dr Rukhsana As Professor Emeritus
Published April 08, 2024
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) On the recommendation of the Punjab University Syndicate, Dr Kanwal Ameen and Dr Rukhsana Kausar have been appointed as Professor Emeritus in the Department of Information Management and Institute of Applied Psychology, respectively.
According to PU’s spokesperson, Prof Dr Kanwal Ameen has served as vice chancellor in University of Home Economics and Prof Dr Rukhsana Kausar has served as vice chancellor in Government College for Women University, Sialkot.
