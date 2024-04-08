Open Menu

PU Appoints Dr Kanwal, Dr Rukhsana As Professor Emeritus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 08, 2024 | 04:50 PM

PU appoints Dr Kanwal, Dr Rukhsana as Professor Emeritus

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) On the recommendation of the Punjab University Syndicate, Dr Kanwal Ameen and Dr Rukhsana Kausar have been appointed as Professor Emeritus in the Department of Information Management and Institute of Applied Psychology, respectively.

According to PU’s spokesperson, Prof Dr Kanwal Ameen has served as vice chancellor in University of Home Economics and Prof Dr Rukhsana Kausar has served as vice chancellor in Government College for Women University, Sialkot.

Related Topics

Punjab Sialkot Women Government

Recent Stories

President Zardari to address joint parliament on A ..

President Zardari to address joint parliament on April 16

3 hours ago
 Pak vs NZ: Tickets’ sale opens across Pakistan t ..

Pak vs NZ: Tickets’ sale opens across Pakistan today

3 hours ago
 Enthusiasts eagerly await total solar eclipse in N ..

Enthusiasts eagerly await total solar eclipse in North America

3 hours ago
 Always Up-to-Date: Enjoy the Latest Android Update ..

Always Up-to-Date: Enjoy the Latest Android Updates on Your Infinix NOTE 40 Seri ..

5 hours ago
 PSX witnesses rise as KSE-100 benchmark surges by ..

PSX witnesses rise as KSE-100 benchmark surges by 0.9 per cent

5 hours ago
 Pakistan’s likely squad for upcoming T20I series ..

Pakistan’s likely squad for upcoming T20I series against New Zealand

5 hours ago
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia reaffirm common resolve to ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia reaffirm common resolve to further strengthen ties

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 April 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 April 2024

8 hours ago
 Babar Azam reflects on pre-season camp in Kakul

Babar Azam reflects on pre-season camp in Kakul

23 hours ago
 Health activists express concerns over attempts to ..

Health activists express concerns over attempts to derail tobacco control

23 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 April 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan