PU awards five PhD degrees

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2021 ) :The Punjab University has awarded five PhD degrees to scholars in various disciplines, a spokesman told the media here on Sunday.

He said that Muhammad Farooq, son of Ajab Khan, was awarded PhD degree in the subject of International Relations after approval of his thesis entitled 'Rise of Hindutva in India: Effects on Pakistan-India Relations (2014-2019)'; Gulfam Shahzadi, daughter of Abdul Aziz, was awarded degree in the subject of Mathematics after approval of her thesis entitled 'Hybrid Decision Making Models Based on q-Rung Orthopair Fuzzy Information'.

Nida Qamar, daughter of Shamshad Akhter Qamar, was awarded the PhD degree in the subject of Pharmacy (Pharmaceutics) after approval of her thesis entitled 'Fused Deposition Modeling of Ciprofloxacin Oral Tablets & Hernial Implants and Their Pharmaceutical Evaluation'; Syed Nouman Ali Shah, son of Syed Rauf Ali Shah, was awarded degree in the subject of International Relations after approval of his thesis entitled 'Deconstructing the Dynamics of Relations: An Analytical Study of Pak-US Relations (1979-2015)'; and Zainab Ahmed, daughter of Malik Tahir Ahmed, was awarded degree in the subject of International Relations after approval of her thesis entitled 'The Securitization of Water: Redefining Pakistan's National Security.