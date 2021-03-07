UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PU Awards Five PhD Degrees

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 07th March 2021 | 05:20 PM

PU awards five PhD degrees

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2021 ) :The Punjab University has awarded five PhD degrees to scholars in various disciplines, a spokesman told the media here on Sunday.

He said that Muhammad Farooq, son of Ajab Khan, was awarded PhD degree in the subject of International Relations after approval of his thesis entitled 'Rise of Hindutva in India: Effects on Pakistan-India Relations (2014-2019)'; Gulfam Shahzadi, daughter of Abdul Aziz, was awarded degree in the subject of Mathematics after approval of her thesis entitled 'Hybrid Decision Making Models Based on q-Rung Orthopair Fuzzy Information'.

Nida Qamar, daughter of Shamshad Akhter Qamar, was awarded the PhD degree in the subject of Pharmacy (Pharmaceutics) after approval of her thesis entitled 'Fused Deposition Modeling of Ciprofloxacin Oral Tablets & Hernial Implants and Their Pharmaceutical Evaluation'; Syed Nouman Ali Shah, son of Syed Rauf Ali Shah, was awarded degree in the subject of International Relations after approval of his thesis entitled 'Deconstructing the Dynamics of Relations: An Analytical Study of Pak-US Relations (1979-2015)'; and Zainab Ahmed, daughter of Malik Tahir Ahmed, was awarded degree in the subject of International Relations after approval of her thesis entitled 'The Securitization of Water: Redefining Pakistan's National Security.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Punjab Water Oral Sunday Media

Recent Stories

Women have played a pivotal role in development an ..

7 minutes ago

International Women’s Day a celebration of statu ..

52 minutes ago

Ministry of Interior’s anti-money laundering cou ..

2 hours ago

‏UAE announces 2,613 new COVID-19 cases, 1,587 r ..

2 hours ago

UAE condemns Houthi bomb-laden drone attacks on Sa ..

3 hours ago

MoIAT explores growth of healthcare sector post-CO ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.