PU Awards Seven PhD Degrees
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 18, 2024 | 06:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) Punjab University has awarded seven PhD degrees to scholars in which Sobia Mushtaq D/o Mushtaq Ali in the subject of Botany, Sonia Hanif D/o Muhammad Hanif in the subject of Mathematics, Sarbiland S/o Sarfaraz Khan in the subject of International Relations, Ayesha Khan D/o Khalid Mahmood Khan in the subject of Mathematics, Shahzeb Khurshid S/o Khurshid Ali in the subject of Commerce, Sana Safdar D/o Sultan Safdar in the subject of Zoology and Bushra Mahmood D/o Mahmood Ahmad Modi in the subject of Sociology.
