PU extends date for admission of associate degree

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab University (PU) Department of Examinations has extended the last date for receipt admission forms and fee of Associate Degree Science/Arts special categories (MBBS, BDS, Pharm-D, General Nursing, Fazil, Wafaq-ul-Madaris and additional subjects) annual examination 2021.

According to PU spokesman, the last date of said exam is June 30, 2021 with double. Details are available at www.pu.edu.pk.