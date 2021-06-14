UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PU Extends Date For Admission Of Associate Degree

Faizan Hashmi 28 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 05:40 PM

PU extends date for admission of associate degree

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab University (PU) Department of Examinations has extended the last date for receipt admission forms and fee of Associate Degree Science/Arts special categories (MBBS, BDS, Pharm-D, General Nursing, Fazil, Wafaq-ul-Madaris and additional subjects) annual examination 2021.

According to PU spokesman, the last date of said exam is June 30, 2021 with double. Details are available at www.pu.edu.pk.

Related Topics

Punjab June

Recent Stories

Budget ignores most pressing problems: Mian Zahid ..

3 minutes ago

Punjab govt announces to establish ‘Punjab Panah ..

4 minutes ago

Punjab govt presents Rs2653bn budget amid roaring ..

17 minutes ago

SEHA advances medical education, training, and dev ..

39 minutes ago

39,636 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

54 minutes ago

IRENA and Morocco sign strategic partnership

54 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.