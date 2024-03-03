Open Menu

PU PSC Organises Seminar

Published March 03, 2024

PU PSC organises seminar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) Punjab University Pakistan Study Centre (PSC) on Sunday organised

a national seminar in connection with the Pakistan Day celebrations.

On this occasion, Eco-Cultural Institute Tehran, Iran, Dr Saad S. Khan, Director National Institute of Historical & Cultural Research, Islamabad Dr Sajid Mehmood Awan, Director PSC Prof Dr Naumana Kiran,

Chairman, Department of History & Civilization Studies Bahauddin Zakariya University Prof Dr

Muhammad Shafique, faculty members and students were present.

In his keynote lecture, Dr Saad S. Khan shed light on Political Struggle of Begum Jinnah.

He described about the early life, family, marriage with Quaid-i-Azam, political activism and anti-colonialism of Mrs. Jinnah. Dr Sajid Awan, delivered the lecture on Recurrent Political & Constitutional Problems of Pakistan.

He threw light on the constitutional legacy of Pakistan and proceeded to Post Independence

constitutional experiences.

He discussed in details the recurrent constitutional issues faced by

Pakistan since its inception. Prof Dr Naumana Kiran welcomed the guests and introduced the

audience with the theme of the national seminar.

