PU Students Visit Alhamra

Sumaira FH Published May 16, 2022 | 07:44 PM

Students of the department of Fine Arts, Punjab University, on Monday visited the Lahore Arts Council (LAC) and met with LAC Executive Director Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi

During the meeting, Zulfi briefed the students about the artistic journey of his life. The students also participated in a question and answer session.

Speaking on the occasion, the executive director said recognizing one's abilities, enduring difficulties and moving beyond stability was the only guarantee of success, adding that the present of the students would decide their future, so be prepared for challenges in life and give respect to your work if you want toachieve some high position in life.

At the end, Zulfi expressed his best wishes for the young artistes.

