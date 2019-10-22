Public Accounts Committee directs FGEHF to revive Thalian project

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Monday directed the Federal Government Employees Housing Foundation (FGEHF) to revive the Thalian Housing Scheme

The committee headed by Member National Assembly (MNA) Noor Alam Khan also directed the FGEHF to resolve all issues pertaining to the project at Departmental Accounts Committee (DAC) level.

The Additional Secretary Housing & Works informed the committee that the project had not yet been started as the land for could not be acquired for it.

The audit officials pointed out serious loopholes in the project and apprised the committee that the FGEHF entered into an agreement with a company M/s K.S Developers to acquire and develop some 10,000 kanal land for the project.

The audit raised many objections on the genuineness of the company saying the company was registered with the FBR and the SECP just six days before the advertisement of Expression of Interest (EOI) for the project.

The company was not even registered with Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) as service provider, engineers or contractors/consultants in the required category & financial limits, but (FGEHF) entered into an agreement with such a dubious company.

The company opened an account with Allied Bank Ltd after publishing of one of the advertisements of Expression of Interest (EOI) in newspapers for the project.

The same firm according to the agreements had to provide land but in reality, the firm had no land in its possession and the firm was purchasing land from the local landlords at a very higher rate.

The audit officials pointed out that the market rate for Moza Moorat was Rs 410,000 per kanal but the firm sold the land to the FGEHF for Rs 500,000 per kanal. Similarly, Rs 210,000 per kanal was the market rate of land in Moza Chehen but the firm sold the land to FGEHG for Rs 350,000 per kanal.

The committee after audit objections directed the Ministry of Housing and Works to revive Thalian Housing Scheme and submit a report.