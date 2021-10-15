UrduPoint.com

Public, Private Sector Strives To Increase Female Students' Enrolment: Experts

The speakers at webinar in connection to "World Girl Child Day" on Friday underscored that the private sector along with the government was undertaking various efforts to increase enrollment of female students which was propitious for improving the status of women empowerment

Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) and Pakistan Alliance of Girl's Education jointly organized a Webinar on the occasion of International Day of the Girl Child which was observed every year on October 11, said a media release.

The occasion marks the importance of adolescent girl children and attempts at identifying their power and potential by opening opportunities for them.

It also aims at amplifying and empowering the voices of adolescent girls around the globe.

The speakers and participants from all walks of life attended the event.

At the occasion, it was said that through observing this day, an attempt was made to talk about and eradicate the issues concerning adolescent girl children.

Throughout the world, girls face gender-based challenges such as child marriage, discrimination, violence, and poor learning opportunities.

Vice Chancellor, PIDE Dr Nadeem ul Haque thanked the participants and speakers for taking part in the webinar.

President Women Chamber of Commerce Lahore Sam Ali Dada highlighted the efforts of the chamber and Rotary club for increasing female literacy in Pakistan.

Gul-e-Mariam Wattoo talked about the challenges that females have to get a formal education in rural areas of Punjab. Dr. Najeeb Khan CEO of Progressive Education Network elaborated about the barriers that females have to get enrolled in schools. He also added light on the idea of transforming ghost schools into operational schools in collaboration with the private sector.

Executive Director Pakistan Alliance of Girls Education Fajar Rabia Pasha gave recommendations for improving the quality of girls' education in the country. She also discussed the barriers being faced in investing in girls' education.

Webinar participants stated that the state of a girl child in Pakistan varies considerably across rural-urban divide, regions, and classes due to uneven socioeconomic development, culture, and traditions which reinforce social biases against the girl and cycle of deprivation.

They noted that the position of the girl child cannot be looked at in isolation. "Her status is a product of the general societal attitudes towards women at large," the speakers noted.

Federal Minister Shafqat Mahmood gave the closing remarks and thanked the Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) and Pakistan Alliance of Girls Education for the timely initiative.

He added that his doors were open for the policy suggestions that have been raised in the webinar.

