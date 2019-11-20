Punjab archaeological sites source of socioeconomic, cultural advancements: Federal Secretary National History and Literary Heritage Division Dr Nadeem Shafiq Malik

Federal Secretary National History and Literary Heritage Division Dr Nadeem Shafiq Malik Wednesday said Punjab has a long history of rich cultural heritage and folk music

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :Federal Secretary National History and Literary Heritage Division Dr Nadeem Shafiq Malik Wednesday said Punjab has a long history of rich cultural heritage and folk music.

He said this as a chief guest at Punjab Folk Night at Lok Mela arranged by Punjab Council of the Arts.

The archaeological sites, forts, shrines, tombs, buildings, museums, folk music and places of worships not only connect us to our past but also create a strong reference for all our socioeconomic and cultural advancements, he added.

He said it was an appreciable step of PUCAR to invite singers and performers from every nook and cranny of the province.

Folk singers including Afshan Zebi, Khuram Zeeshan, Imran Shaukat, Bashir Lohar, Mushtaq Niazi, Saen Zahoor Iqbal, Asma Rajpot, Abuzar Ghafari, Ahmed Ali, Hasnain Abbas, Jamil Lohar, and Qurban Niazi gave enchanting performance while folk dance party from Fateh Jang presented sami dance and folk dance party from Dera Ghazi Khan presented Sword Dance and Shaukat Qalanderi gave performance on Dhol.