Punjab Arts Council organized the photo exhibition "Umeed ka Safar"

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Arts Council (PAC) Friday arranged a photo exhibition titled "Umeed ka Safar" to mark the Pakistan Diamond Jubilee celebration.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Rawalpindi Abdullah Mahmood along with Director Arts Council Waqar Ahmed.

Addressing the ceremony, Abdullah said that Pakistan was the interpretation of the dreams of the Muslims of the subcontinent.

He said that the work displayed in the exhibition showed how many sacrifices our forefathers had given for the making of Pakistan.

"Our young generation is diligent and worthy and hopefully will protect Pakistan on ideological grounds. Director Arts Council Waqar Ahmed, while speaking on the occasion, said that the purpose of the exhibition was to aware the people that no one had given us freedom on the plate, but for this, our ancestors had offered the endless sacrifices of their lives.

"We will have to follow Quaid -e -Azam's guidelines for faster progress of Pakistan. Quaid-e-Azam believed in the work and the principle of work only."He added that after independence from British imperialism, Jinnah spent his life developing Pakistan, settling issues of resettlement of refugees, distribution of assets, water problems and defence.

Memorable photographs of the freedom movement, the Muslim League and the life of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah from 1857 to 1947 were displayed while many people from different walks of life attended the exhibition.