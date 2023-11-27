Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemns Bakakhel suicide attack

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi vehemently condemned the suicide attack targeting the security forces' convoy in the Bakakhel area of Bannu

Expressing deep regret over the loss of two lives in the blast, the CM extended heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the families of the martyrs.

Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi offered prayers for the swift recovery of the three soldiers and others injured in the heinous suicide attack. He affirmed that the entire nation stands in solidarity with the bereaved families and the injured.

Mohsin Naqvi emphasized that the unwavering determination of the nation remains unshaken by the actions of a few terrorist elements. He underscored the unity of the nation in the relentless pursuit of completely eradicating terrorism.