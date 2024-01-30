Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inauguraates 6 development projects in Dera Ghazi Khan

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inaugurated six pivotal development projects in Dera Ghazi Khan and laid the foundation stone for an e-registration center

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inaugurated six pivotal development projects in Dera Ghazi Khan and laid the foundation stone for an e-registration center.

Commencing his visit, Naqvi inaugurated the DG Khan Institute of Cardiology, upgraded Sadar Police Station, Police Protection Center, Misaq Center, and three connecting roads within the city, said a handout issued here on Tuesday.

Formally inaugurating the DG Khan Institute of Cardiology, Chief Minister Naqvi inspected treatment facilities, engaged with patients, and toured the emergency and other wards. All departments and wards are fully operational, offering services including angiography, emergency care, OPD, and lab tests. During the briefing, the chief minister learned about two successful open-heart surgeries recently conducted at the institute.

Highlighting the completion of the Cardiology Hospital, Naqvi expressed gratitude for the dedicated efforts and emphasized the significance of the institute in providing quality healthcare to the economically disadvantaged. The hospital boasts 133 beds and actively performs angiography and angioplasty.

CM Naqvi also inaugurated three major road improvement projects in DG Khan, including the Gilania Chowk to Samina Sadat Road, Alipur Jatoi Road rehabilitation, and Kotla Nasir Chowk to Hafizabad Kotmithan road. Furthermore, he laid the foundation stone for the model e-registration center and inaugurated the upgraded Police Protection Center and Misaq Center at Sadar Police Station and DPO Office.

During his visit, he met with police officers who demonstrated bravery in combating criminal elements, commending their valor. He toured various departments within the Protection Center and the 'Tahafuz Markaz', engaging with transgender staff and inquiring about citizen cases.

Addressing the media in Dera Ghazi Khan, Naqvi expressed satisfaction with the completion of the Institute of Cardiology and emphasized its commitment to providing top-notch healthcare for the underprivileged. He highlighted the completion of long-pending roads, efforts by the Department of Communication and Works, and upcoming projects, including the pending road in DG Khan.

Naqvi assured the completion of Gujranwala Expressway and SL-3 soon, along with measures to address traffic issues in Dera Ghazi Khan through the installation of traffic signals. Regarding elections, he affirmed actions being taken to address individual incidents. Naqvi also reassured uninterrupted salary payments to health department daily wagers.

Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, IG Police Dr. Usman Anwar, Secretary Health, Secretary Communication and Works, Commissioner, RPO, Deputy Commissioner Dera Ghazi Khan, and relevant officials were present.