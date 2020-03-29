UrduPoint.com
Punjab Chief Minister For Accelerating Research Work On Coronavirus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 29th March 2020 | 12:29 AM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday directed the medical experts to accelerate research to find out ways for eradication of coronavirus

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday directed the medical experts to accelerate research to find out ways for eradication of coronavirus.

During a meeting chaired by the Chief Minister, it was apprised that four study groups had been formed and research had been started under the supervision of the University of the Health Sciences over it.

Usman Buzdar directed the experts to make fruitful efforts to deal with coronavirus as soon as possible.

The Chief Minister was informed that BSL-3 Lab had started working in Jinnah Hospital and PKLI. The experts briefed the meeting that Covid-19 found in Pakistan was quite different from the coronavirus of Wuhan and Iran.

The CM directed to manufacture Personal Protection Equipment i.

e. Security/Safety Suit at the local level.

The meeting further informed that a textile owner from Lahore had offered to manufacture PPE voluntarily and free of cost. Buzdar said that coronavirus should be treated in a scientific manner. He said that standard SOPs for the home quarantine should be evolved as soon as possible. He said the government wanted to get the ability to set up 200 beds field hospital as soon as possible.

The meeting was informed that China had offered to set up a hospital in Punjab besides deputing Chinese doctors there to cope with coronavirus.

Vice-Chancellor University of Health Sciences Prof. Dr. Javed Akram, Prof. Dr. Mahmood Shaukat, Secretary Specialized Healthcare & Medical education and other officials attended the meeting.

