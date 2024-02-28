Open Menu

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Seeks Report From Commissioner Multan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 28, 2024 | 11:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has sought a report from Commissioner Multan about the incident involving female students being hit by a speeding vehicle in Mian Channu.

The chief minister ordered to take legal action against the responsible.

She expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of a student and extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs.

The chief minister instructed the Khanewal Deputy Commissioner to guarantee the injured students receive optimal medical care.

