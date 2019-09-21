Punjab Chief Minister takes to task officers showing negligence

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2019 ) : Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman on Saturday sought a report from officers showing negligence in public welfare projects.

Chief Minister has expressed displeasure over the sub-standard sanitation and cleanliness arrangements, dilapidated conditions of roads and encroachments around Lahore and Kasur roads.

While taking notice of malfunctioning of street lights from Thoker Niaz Bagh to Doctor Hospital Kanal Road, the Chief Minsiter directed the authorities concerned to take action against responsible officers. Upon which LDA (Lahore Development Authority) sought a report from its officers concerned, and explanation notices had been served to Deputy Director of LDA Muhammad Harron Saifi, Assistant Director Raza Hassan Rana, Kashif Durrani and Bahadur Ali.

The officers concerned had also been directed to submit written clarification within 24 hours.

Sub-Divisional Forest Officer Agha Hussain Shah had also been suspended on substandard arrangements in Changa Manga and Secretary Forests had issued suspension notification in this regard.

Usman Buzdar said that he considered people's problems as his own problems, adding that no leniency would be tolerated in the projects of public welfare.

Those officers, who fail to deliver, would have to go home. He said, "Now its enough, every department will have to deliver." He said that he would go to the last extent for improving the matters of the province. He said that he would come with the agenda of public service and no one would be allowed to create hurdles in this regard.