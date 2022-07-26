UrduPoint.com

Punjab CM Election Case: Govt's Coalition Partners Boycott SC Proceedings

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 26, 2022 | 11:58 AM

The coalition parties opt to boycott court’s proceeding after a three-member bench comprising Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijazul Ahsan, and Justice Munib Akhtar turned down the government's request for constituting a full court to hear the pleas regarding election of the Chief Minister of Punjab.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 26th, 2022) The coalition partners of the government have announced to boycott Supreme Court’s proceedings in case pertaining to the election of Punjab Chief Minister.

This was announced by Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Head of Pakistan Democratic Movement, while addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Monday night, along with other coalition partners, including PPP Chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

MQM-Pakistan leader Usma Qadri, PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Balochistan National Party-Mengal leader Agha Hassan Baloch, MNA Aslam Bhotani were also present on the occasion and supported the decision of the coalition.

Earlier, the Supreme Court turned down the coalition government's plea to constitute a full court to hear the matter pertaining to election of Punjab Chief Minister.

According to details, Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial read the decision and the hearing of the petitions related to Chief Minister Punjab's election was adjourned till Tuesday.

