Punjab CM Expresses Condolence After Five Die In Accident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 04:30 PM

Punjab CM expresses condolence after five die in accident

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar exppressed heartfelt grief and condolence over the death of five passengers, with 25 another who sustained serious injuries in a road accident occurred at Jaman Shah, some nine km away from here.

The chief minister in his condolence message expressed his sympathies with the bereaved families.

He prayed that Allah Almighty may rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage and fortitude to the grieved families.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Usman Buzdar sought detailed report from top police officials and district administration about cause of the accident followed by relief measures provided to the victims.

He said he and his administration was part of the grief of the aggrieved families who had lost their dear ones in the tragic accident.

Earlier, Rawalpindi bound bus turned turtle while safeguarding a donkey cart on Wednesday.

