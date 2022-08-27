(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has taken notice of the murder incident of Express news correspondent Yunus Nomi at Shorkot and sought a report from the Inspector General of Police.

The CM directed to bring the accused in the stern grip of law at the earliest and ensure provision of justice to the heirs. He expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolence with the heirs of the deceased.