Punjab College student wins Husn-e-Qirat contest

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A student of Punjab College has won the Husn-e-Qirat contest arranged under the aegis of Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad at Government MC Higher Secondary School Allama Iqbal Road, here on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) A student of Punjab College has won the Husn-e-Qirat contest arranged under the aegis of board of Intermediate & Secondary education (BISE) Faisalabad at Government MC Higher Secondary school Allama Iqbal Road, here on Monday.

Secretary BISE Dr Habib-ur-Rehman said that the BISE has arranged Husn-e-Qirat competition among male students of schools and colleges of Faisalabad division.

In this contest Muhammad Ahmad of Punjab College Jhang Road got first position while Hafiz Ehtisham of Punjab College of Commerce and Hafiz Azeem Imran of Government Islamia High School Jaranwala stood second and third respectively.

The Naat competitions among boys would be held on October 10, urdu speech contest on October 11 and English declamation on October 12 whereas the girl’s competitions would start from October 13 and these could continue up to October 17, he added.