Punjab Emergency Service Responded To 21 Road Traffic Accidents Across Chiniot

Sumaira FH Published August 16, 2025 | 07:10 PM

Punjab Emergency Service responded to 21 road traffic accidents across Chiniot

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) The Punjab Emergency Service Department responded to 21 road traffic accidents across Chiniot and rescued 27 injured people during the last 24 hours.

According to the report released by the District Emergency Chiniot here Saturday, the number of men is 25 while the number of women is 2.

Out of these 27 injured people, 17 people were slightly injured and were discharged on the spot after providing immediate medical aid, while 10 people were seriously injured and were shifted to the relevant hospitals in the Rescue 1122 van after providing first aid.

