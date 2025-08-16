Punjab Emergency Service Responds To 21 Road Accidents In Chiniot
Muhammad Irfan Published August 16, 2025 | 10:48 PM
The Punjab Emergency Service Department has responded to 21 road traffic accidents in Chiniot over the last 24 hours, rescuing 27 injured individuals
According to the District Emergency Chiniot report on Saturday, the rescued individuals include 25 men and 2 women.
Out of the 27 injured people, 17 received minor injuries and were discharged on the spot after receiving immediate medical aid.
Ten individuals sustained serious injuries and were shifted to relevant hospitals in Rescue 1122 vans after receiving first aid.
The Emergency Department's prompt response and timely medical aid helped minimize the impact of the accidents and ensured the injured received necessary treatment.
