Punjab Food Authority Discards 79,200 Expired, Putrid Eggs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 09:35 PM

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Monday launched an operation against cold stores and confiscated 79,200 rotten eggs from Sahiwal and Chichawatni

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Monday launched an operation against cold stores and confiscated 79,200 rotten eggs from Sahiwal and Chichawatni.

According to PFA spokesperson, the purpose of the operation was to stop the usage of dirty eggs in the manufacturing of food especially bakery items.

The authority discarded as many as five million putrid eggs worth millions of rupees in a year, informed by PFA Director General Captain (R) Muhammad Usman.

The PFA DG said that PFA's enforcement teams inspected eight cold stores and fined two others (Faizan and Ravi Cold Storages) for storage expired and hatchery's eggs.

He said that PFA had strictly prohibited to store hatchery's eggs in cold stores as per the policy on the permanent ban on hatchery eggs.

He further said that these eggs stored in cold stores for different bakeries and egg powdered manufacturers.

Muhammad Usman said that PFA had discarded a huge cache of spoiled eggs after taking into custody from different cold stores.

Meanwhile, PFA Chairman Umer Tanvir Butt appealed people to inform PFA in case of witness the sale and purchase of putrid eggs, especially of hatchery.

