Punjab Food Authority seals spices unit,discard 6000kg harmful food

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) :The Punjab Food Authority Friday sealed a spices unit and confiscated around 6000kg harmful food and other items during raid in various Rawalpindi areas.

PFA team led by Director General Irfan Memon and Additional Director General (Operations) Rafia Haider,raided the Khadija Noor manufacturing spices unit and sealed it for producing loose adulterated spices.

The team discarded 4,500kg loose red chilli, 1,080kg pappari (snacks) and 407kg gram flour at the spot while PFA teams also stopped the production of Pak Foods Nimko (snack) unit for using daal matri in the preparation of nimko by imposing an emergency prohibition order,Memon said.

The teams also imposed fine on MB Foods, Shahid Masala and Abdullah Traders over PFA SOP"s violations.