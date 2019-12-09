Punjab Food Authority shuts two food points at bus terminals

The Punjab Food Authority's enforcement teams have sealed two food points and fined on 80 food business operators (FBOs) over failure to meet the food safety stands defined in the food laws

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) :The Punjab Food Authority's enforcement teams have sealed two food points and fined on 80 food business operators (FBOs) over failure to meet the food safety stands defined in the food laws.

This was informed by the provincial food regulatory body while sharing the results of food points checking campaign at bus terminals and 'Lari Adda' for the public interest on Monday.

On the directions of PFA Director General Irfan Memon, the food safety teams carried out the inspection drive to inspect the quality of food. Out of 657 food points, PFA watchdog teams inspected 244 food points in Lahore division, 240 in Rawalpindi Zone, 108 in Multan and 65 shops in Muzaffargarh Zone.

Meanwhile, the authority has closed down two points and served warning notices for bringing improvement on 566.

Further, the authority seized a huge quantity of unwholesome food included 376 litres expired carbonated drinks, 150kg used rancid oil, 80kg poor quality ketchup and gutka packets.

The director general said that PFA has sealed both eateries due to using rancid oil in the preparation of food dishes, selling prohibited gutka, germs-infested sweets and expired beverages along with the presence of expired food items. He said that the authority has increased the number of inspection teams in Punjab for ensuring the implementation of food law at bus terminals and 'Lari Adda'.