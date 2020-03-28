Punjab Food department ensuring availability of flour: Punjab Food Minister Samiullah Chaudhry

Punjab Food Minister Samiullah Chaudhry said that his department was ensuring availability of flour to people despite lockdown

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab food Minister Samiullah Chaudhry said that his department was ensuring availability of flour to people despite lockdown.

Official sources said on Saturday, the minister said that 25 sale points had been set up in various areas of the provincial capital.

He said that trucks loaded with flour were present at the points.

He said that facility of sale points had been provided near the houses of people of Lahore.

Samiullah Chaudhry said, "Trucks are present at Begum Kot, Shahdara, Karim Park, Gulshan Ravi, Sabazazar, Johar Town, China Scheme,Thokar Niaz Baig, Model Bazaar Harbanspura, Nishter Colony, Shadman,Islampura and other areas.