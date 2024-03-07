Open Menu

Punjab Government Notifies Ministries

Sumaira FH Published March 07, 2024 | 12:00 AM

Punjab government notifies ministries

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) The Punjab government on Wednesday issued notification of portfolios of ministries to the 18-member cabinet.

Marriyum Aurangzeb (MPA W-300), Senior Minister Planning & Development / Environment Protection and Climate Change / Forestry, Wildlife and Fisheries / Chief Minister's Special Initiatives; Mian Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman (MPA PP-148), Finance; Sardar Sher Ali Gorchani (MPA PP-293), Mines & Minerals; Syed Muhammad Ashiq Hussain Kirmani (MPA PP-186), Agriculture; Muhammad Kazim Pirzada (MPA PP-245), Irrigation; Rana Sikander Hayat (MPA PP-183), school Education; Khawaja Imran Nazir (MPA PP-150), Primary & Secondary Healthcare; Khawaja Salman Rafiq (MPA PP-153), Specialised Healthcare & Medical education, and Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue-1122); Zeeshan Rafique (MPA PP-51), Local Government and Community Development; Bilal Akbar Khan (MPA PP-58) Transport and Masstransit; Sohaib Ahmed Malik (MPA PP-71), Communication & Works; Azma Zahid Bokhari (MPA W-301), Information; Bilal Yasin (MPA PP-174), Food; Ramesh Singh Arora (MPA NM-366), Minorities; Khalil Tahir (MPA NM-367) Human Rights; Faisal Ayub Khokhar (MPA PP-168) Sports; Shafey Hussain (MPA PP-31), Industries, Commerce & Investment; Sohail Shaukat Butt (MPA PP-151) Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Maal.

Earlier in the day, an 18-member Punjab cabinet took oath at the Punjab Governor’s House. Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman administered the oath to the newly inducted cabinet.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz attended the ceremony.

