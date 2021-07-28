UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Governor Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar Condoles With Dr Akhtar Malik On Death Of His Elder Brother

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 04:34 PM

Punjab Governor Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar condoles with Dr Akhtar Malik on death of his elder brother

Punjab Governor Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar expressed grief and sorrow over death of elder brother of Provincial Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik, Haji Ata Muhammad, here on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar expressed grief and sorrow over death of elder brother of Provincial Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik, Haji Ata Muhammad, here on Wednesday.

Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar paid a short visit at Chah Bootay, a village in the suburban area of Multan and residence of Provincial Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik and condoled with the minister.

The Punjab governor prayed May Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to members of the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.

Provincial Minister Mian Mehmood ur Rasheed, provincial parliamentary secretary Nadeem Qureshi, MPA Javed Akhtar Ansari and many other politicians were also present in the Qul Khawani ceremony.

Related Topics

Multan Governor Punjab Visit May Family

Recent Stories

Rain with thunderstorm likely in KP in next 24 hou ..

2 minutes ago

PM Imran Khan orders setting up special units to e ..

2 minutes ago

Coronavirus: Latest global developments

2 minutes ago

IRSA releases 310,900 cusecs water

2 minutes ago

Online expo boosts trade among RCEP members

10 minutes ago

UK offers Kenya 817,000 Covid vaccine doses

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.