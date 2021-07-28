Punjab Governor Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar condoles with Dr Akhtar Malik on death of his elder brother

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar expressed grief and sorrow over death of elder brother of Provincial Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik, Haji Ata Muhammad, here on Wednesday.

Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar paid a short visit at Chah Bootay, a village in the suburban area of Multan and residence of Provincial Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik and condoled with the minister.

The Punjab governor prayed May Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to members of the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.

Provincial Minister Mian Mehmood ur Rasheed, provincial parliamentary secretary Nadeem Qureshi, MPA Javed Akhtar Ansari and many other politicians were also present in the Qul Khawani ceremony.