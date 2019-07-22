UrduPoint.com
Punjab Governor Describes Prime Minister's US Visit As Historic

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 11:11 PM

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Monday said Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to United States was a historic moment and depicted the sentiments of overseas Pakistanis

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Monday said Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to United States was a historic moment and depicted the sentiments of overseas Pakistanis.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was the first Prime Minister in history who successfully held a huge public gathering and addressed 20,000 people in Washington and added "We consider overseas Pakistanis our ambassadors as they contributed in many ways for progress of the country".

The Governor expressed these views while inaugurating a water filtration plant along with Prime Minister's Spokesman on Trade for UK and Europe Sahibzada Amir Jahangir, British Businessman Aneel Musarrat and Special Advisor to CM Aun Chaudhry at Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh here.

Chaudhry Sarwar said opposition's call for protest on July 25 would only create chaos but the government would not allow them to succeed in such dangerous endeavours as opposition's ideology was nothing but only "Nazria Zaroorat".

He said that opposition was making useless efforts to escape the accountability but the government would not let anyone hinder the accountability process, adding that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was committed to eliminate corruption and hold those accountable who looted national exchequer.

Prime Minister's Spokesman on trade and investment for UK and EU Sahibzada Jahangir, on the occasion while talking to media said that today investors from all over the world were coming to Pakistan to invest in various sectors, adding that Pakistan would be a prosperous country in near future.

CCPO Lahore B.A Nasir, DIG Operations Ashfaq Khan, SSP Ismail ur Rehman Khan, SP Headquarters Iqrarul Hassan and other senior police officers were also present.

